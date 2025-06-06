Sharmistha Panoli News Calcutta High Court Grants Sharmistha Panoli Bail On These Three Conditions

Sharmistha Panoli News: Sharmistha Panoli Gets Bail From Calcutta High Court On These 3 Conditions Calcutta High Court granted bail to social media influencer Sharmistha Panoli. Sharmistha was arrested due to her purportedly controversial remarks about Operating Sindoor. High Court bench held that complaint against her doesn't disclose any cognizable offence. The court, while granting bail, also imposed certain conditions. “She has got bail on 3 conditions, that she will surrender her passport, she will join the investigation and sign a bail bond...whatever is happening right now in the country is wrong. You just arrest students...they speak what they see, their exposure is different...whatever she said, she said it based on the videos she saw.": Advocate DP Singh, Lawyer of Sharmistha Panoli She is accused of hurting religious sentiments through her 'communal' comments in now deleted videos on her social media. Sharmistha was arrested for her alleged controversial social media comments on Operation Sindoor. Sharmistha made remarks criticising Bollywood actors on Operation Sindoor #sharmisthapanolibail #sharmisthapanoliviralvideo #sharmisthapanolinews