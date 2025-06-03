Sharmistha Panoli Case Calcutta HC Rejects Bail Plea Of 22-Year-Old Arrested For Controversial Post

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday rejected the bail plea of Sharmistha Panoli, arrested for alleged offensive content by the Kolkata Police, saying “heavens will not fall.” Hearing a plea challenging the trial court’s remanding her to 14-day judicial custody, Justice Partha Sarathi Chatterjee of the Calcutta high court directed the state government to furnish the case diary and the case will be heard by a vacation bench.