Sharmishta Panoli Case Who Is Sharmishta Panoli Influencer Arrested For Operation Sindoor Comments

Sharmishta Panoli Case: Who Is Sharmishta Panoli? Influencer Arrested For Operation Sindoor Comments Social media content creator Sharmishta Panoli has been arrested by Kolkata Police for allegedly making communal remarks in a now-deleted video. The arrest was made in Gurugram, Haryana, and she was presented before a Kolkata court, which sent her to judicial custody till June 13. The complaint alleged that Panoli made communal comments and questioned Bollywood’s silence on Operation Sindoor in the video. Who Is Sharmishta Panoli? Sharmishta Panoli is reportedly a 22-year-old resident of Anandapur, Kolkata, and a student at Pune's Law University. Her Instagram account, which has 90.2k followers, currently displays no posts, but a highlighted story from May 15 remains visible. This highlighted story includes an apology note, which reads: “I do hereby tender m UNCONDITIONA APOLOGY whatever was put are my personal feelings and i never intentionally wanted to hurt anybody so if anybody is hurt I'm sorry for the same. I expect cooperation and understanding. Henceforth, i will be cautious in my public post. Again please accept my apologies” Panoli has been booked under multiple IPC sections related to: Promoting enmity between groups Malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace