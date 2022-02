Sharmila Tagore remembers Lata Mangeshkar, says “Lata Ji’s voice will always remain immortal”

Melody Queen of India, Lata Mangeshkar, is no longer among us. Sharmila Tagore pays tribute to Lata Mangeshkar. The legendary Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last in Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Sunday, February 6, 2022 morning.