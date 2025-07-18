Sharjah Woman Death New Details Emerge in Kerala Woman’s Suicide In-Laws Named In FIR

33-year-old Kerala woman and her one-year-old baby found dead in Sharjah apartment on July 8. As per reports, a suicide note posted on her Facebook account alleged torture dowry harassment, and sexual abuse by her husband and in-laws. The woman had moved to Sharjah in 2020 after marriage and was reportedly subjected to isolation, humiliation, and repeated violence. Her mother alleged that the victim was harassed for dowry, mocked for her looks, and her child was harmed after she objected to her husband’s alleged extramarital affairs. Reportedly, her head was shaved by in-laws to make her “less attractive” due to her fair complexion. The suicide note reportedly accused her husband and father-in-law of sexual abuse. As per reports, the husband allegedly said he married her “for his father too”. “I was tortured and beaten like a dog. Don’t spare them,” the note read. FIR filed under Sections 85 and 108 (abetment of suicide), and Sections of the Dowry Prohibition Act.