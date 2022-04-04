Shares held by HDFC Ltd in Bank will be cancelled Chairman Parekh on merger

The shares held by HDFC Ltd in bank will be cancelled once the mortgage lender amalgamates with HDFC Bank, informed Chairman Deepak Parekh. “Shareholders of HDFC Ltd will receive 42 shares of Bank for 25 shares held in HDFC Ltd. Shares held by HDFC Ltd in Bank will be cancelled. Post-closing, HDFC Bank will be 100 per cent owned by public shareholders and existing shareholders of HDFC Ltd will own about 40 per cent of Bank,” said Chairman Parekh.