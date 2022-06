Share and Care is core of Indian philosophy: VP Naidu at Senegal

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on June 03 said that Share and Care is the core of Indian philosophy. While addressing the India-Senegal Business Forum at Dakar, Naidu said, “We believe in share and care, which is core of Indian philosophy. Senegal shares the same values. I believe that there is an immense scope for Indian companies to invest in Senegal, especially in Agricultural, healthcare, and mining.”