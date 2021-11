{"id":"2921388","source":"DNA","title":"Sharbat Gula, green-eyed Afghan refugee featured on Nat Geo cover page, gets asylum in Italy","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"

Meet Nat Geo green eyed girl, Sharbat Gula. She gained popularity as an Afghan refugee girl in 1985 after war photographer, Steve McCurry clicked her. She has now been granted asylum in Rome, Italy. The Italian government will help to get her integrated into life there.

