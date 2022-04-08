Sharad Yadav has taught me a lot about politics: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Sharad Yadav at his residence on April 08 in Delhi. After meeting Sharad Yadav, Rahul Gandhi expressed his happiness on meeting the RJD leader and said that he has taught him a lot about politics. “I agree with what he (Sharad Yadav) said today that the country is in a very bad situation. Hatred is being spread and the country is being divided. We've to bring the nation together and once again walk on the path of the brotherhood which has been a part of our history,” the Congress leader said. “Sharad Yadav had fallen ill and had not been keeping well for a long time. I am very happy that he is 'fighting fit' and you can see that he is smiling. I feel good about it. He has taught me a lot about politics,” he added.