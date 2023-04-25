Sharad Pawar’s statement on MVA is important CM Shinde

Speaking on Nationalist Congress Party’s President Sharad Pawar’s statement on Maha Vikas Aghadi, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on April 24 said that there is a “serious concern” in everything former says as he is a “very experienced leader.”He said, “I would only say that Sharad Pawar is a very experienced leader. His statement is important. There is serious concern in everything he says.”