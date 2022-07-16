Sharad Pawar on ‘no dharna in Parliament,’ says have received no such restriction

Reacting to the latest order that stated that no dharna will be allowed in Parliament prior to the monsoon session, Nationalist Congress Party Chief Sharad Pawar on July 15 said that they have received statement from the Speaker of the Parliament that there is no such restriction of words and all political parties will sit together and discuss it. While talking to media persons, Sharad Pawar said, “We have received a statement from the Parliament speaker that there is no such restriction (protests not allowed in Parliament premises). Leaders of all political parties will sit together tomorrow in Delhi and discuss.”