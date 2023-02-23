Sharad Pawar is struggling to stay relevant in today’s politics: Rachna Reddy

BJP spokesperson Rachna Reddy on February 23 said that Sharad Pawar is struggling to stay relevant in today’s politics. While speaking to ANI, Rachna Reddy said, “It is indeed sad and disheartening to see that a leader like Sharad Pawar has reduced himself to a desperate and out-of-touch leader in his sunset years. He is struggling to stay relevant in today’s politics. He is the one who destroyed, demolished and given all kinds of ridiculous advice to Uddhav Thackeray which resulted in MVA and where the government of Maharashtra is right now. Sharad Pawar has the audacity to claim that Balasaheb Thackeray wanted Shiv Sena to be with Uddhav Thackeray.”