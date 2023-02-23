Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos
videoDetails

Sharad Pawar is struggling to stay relevant in today’s politics: Rachna Reddy

BJP spokesperson Rachna Reddy on February 23 said that Sharad Pawar is struggling to stay relevant in today’s politics. While speaking to ANI, Rachna Reddy said, “It is indeed sad and disheartening to see that a leader like Sharad Pawar has reduced himself to a desperate and out-of-touch leader in his sunset years. He is struggling to stay relevant in today’s politics. He is the one who destroyed, demolished and given all kinds of ridiculous advice to Uddhav Thackeray which resulted in MVA and where the government of Maharashtra is right now. Sharad Pawar has the audacity to claim that Balasaheb Thackeray wanted Shiv Sena to be with Uddhav Thackeray.”

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
PM Modi to unveil HAL’s largest helicopter factory: From Dhruv to Prachand, check out these made-in-India choppers
Happy Birthday Hrithik Roshan: Photos of actor that prove he is doting father, devoted family man
From Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul to Shaheen Afridi, breathtaking wedding photos of top cricketers
Peak inside Cristiano Ronaldo's ultra-luxurious life in Saudi Arabia, net worth
Salman Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Aishwarya-Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor attend Subhash Ghai's birthday party
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CRPF recruitment exam admit card: Assistant Commandant (Civil Engineer) hall ticket released, get direct link here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.