Sharad Pawar arrives at Sahyadri Guest House to appear for Bhima Koregaon violence case as witness

Nationalist Congress Party Chief Sharad Pawar on May 05 arrived at Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai. He will appear before the Judicial inquiry commission regarding Bhima Koregaon violence case. The judicial inquiry commission probing the Bhima Koregaon case summoned Sharad Pawar on May 5 and May 6. Bhima Koregaon violence took place during an annual gathering on January 01, 2018 in which stones were pelted resulted in a death of 28-year-old youth and injury to 5 others.