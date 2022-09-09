Shameful Horrific crimes on the rise but politicians wont stop downplaying rape | DNA Features

A minor girl, sexually exploited, and hanged to death in Dumka. When the media sought the Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Hemant Soren’s reaction on the incident, he downplayed it and said, “Yeh sab to hota rehta hai (such incidents keeping happening).” We take a look at how every rape, domestic abuse, and molestation case brings with it controversial remarks by politicians and lawmakers.