Shahid Kapoor spotted with wife Mira Rajput at restaurant in Mumbai

Actor Shahid Kapoor was spotted with wife Mira Rajput at a restaurant in Mumbai. The couple looked attractive together and posed for the cameras. Shahid went for a casual look and paired a plain white tee with cargo pants and completed the look with a cap. Mira, on the other hand, was seen in a jumpsuit and paired it with a sling bag. The actor will be next seen in his upcoming movie ‘Jersey’.