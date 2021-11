{"id":"2920072","source":"DNA","title":"SGPC Jatha to visit Kartarpur for Prakash Purb celebration","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) Jatha is ready to visit Pakistan for paying obeisance at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur. Locals welcomed government’s decision for opening Kartarpur Corridor. Shri Kartarpur Sahib Corridor was closed due to COVID pandemic. India is all set to celebrate the Prakash Purb, birth anniversary of first Sikh Guru Nanak Dev.","summary":"Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) Jatha is ready to visit Pakistan for paying obeisance at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur. Locals welcomed government’s decision for opening Kartarpur Corridor. Shri Kartarpur Sahib Corridor was closed due to COVID pandemic. India is all set to celebrate the Prakash Purb, birth anniversary of first Sikh Guru Nanak Dev.","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-sgpc-jatha-to-visit-kartarpur-for-prakash-purb-celebration-2920072","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/11/17/1005781-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"no","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/1711_DNA_ANI_STORY_25.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1637162103","publish_date":"Nov 17, 2021, 08:45 PM IST","modify_date":"Nov 17, 2021, 08:45 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2920072"}