SFI protests against Kashi Tamil Sangamam at Chennai railway station

Students Federation of India (SFI) cadres staged a protest on November 29 near Chennai Central Railway Station. They are alleging that the central government is trying to impose RSS ideology in the name of Kashi Tamil Sangamam. SFI cadres protested raising demand to drop the plan of sending students to Kashi in Uttar Pradesh for Kashi Tamil Sangamam. Police have been deployed at the railway station to make sure no cadres enter the station and disturb rail service.