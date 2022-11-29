Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

SFI protests against Kashi Tamil Sangamam at Chennai railway station

Students Federation of India (SFI) cadres staged a protest on November 29 near Chennai Central Railway Station. They are alleging that the central government is trying to impose RSS ideology in the name of Kashi Tamil Sangamam. SFI cadres protested raising demand to drop the plan of sending students to Kashi in Uttar Pradesh for Kashi Tamil Sangamam. Police have been deployed at the railway station to make sure no cadres enter the station and disturb rail service.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Dhanteras 2022: Five auspicious things you can buy on this day
Sahar Afsha, Sana Khan, Zaira Wasim: Celebrities who quit showbiz to follow religion
Ponniyin Selvan star Sobhita Dhulipala looks sizzling hot in shimmery blue saree, photos go viral
Hina Khan looks stunning in white ruffled saree, drops photos on Instagram
Ponniyin Selvan 2, Ramayana, Shaakuntalam, Sita: Upcoming big-budget mythological movies after Adipurush
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Hyderabad: Class 10 girl gang-raped by classmates, blackmailed with video
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.