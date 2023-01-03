Sexual Harassment Case: Khap Panchayat demands Sandeep Singh’s arrest

Search icon
After sexual harassment allegations levelled against the Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh by a woman coach, Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Daljeet Singh on Monday said Khap Panchayat warned of extensive protest if the minister is not arrested by January 7. "We want to ensure that justice is delivered to the victim woman. Khap has given the government time till January 7. If Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh is not sacked and arrested, we will protest extensively," Daljeet Singh told ANI.

