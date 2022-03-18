Sex workers in Kolkata's Sonagachi celebrate Holi after two years

Followed by a gap of two years during which the COVID-19 pandemic marred festive celebrations, Durbar Mahila Coordination Committee, the largest organisation of sex workers in West Bengal celebrated Holi at the red-light area located in Sonagachi, Kolkata on March 17.Bishakha Laskar, sex worker and President, Durbar Mahila Samanwaya Committee while speaking to ANI said, "The sex-workers cannot go out and celebrate the festivals with the other community so every year we organize various celebrations in Sonagachi red-light area. Though, we could not celebrate the festival for the last two years due to COVID-19, this time we are excited to get this celebration organised for the sex-workers."