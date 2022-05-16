Severe heatwaves continue to prevail in Delhi

People in Delhi are witnessing scorching heat, with the mercury soaring at 42 degrees Celsius on May 16. Maximum temperatures in the national capital soared above 49 degrees Celsius on May 15. The maximum temperatures in the Safdarjung area touched 45.6 degrees Celsius, 46.4 degrees Celsius at Palam and 46.8 degrees Celsius in Ayanagar on May 15. However, The Indian Meteorological Department predicted that a dust storm is likely to take place in the national capital on May 16.