Severe heatwave grips Rajasthan’s Churu, mercury touches 44 degrees Celsius

Heatwave conditions intensified in Churu, Rajasthan on May 02. Temperature soared to 44 degrees Celsius. Lanes are deserted and normal life are affected amid scorching heat. According to IMD, the maximum and minimum temperatures are hovering around 44 degrees Celsius and 29 degrees Celsius respectively.