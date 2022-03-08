Several institutions like NIIF, Gift City created to accelerate economic growth, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 08 addressed inaugural plenary session of post-Budget webinar on “Financing for Growth and Aspirational Economy”. PM Modi briefed several institutions created for accelerating financial and economic growth. PM Modi said, “In the Budget, the Government has taken many steps to continue the momentum of rapid growth. By encouraging foreign capital flows, reducing tax on infra investment, creating institutions like NIIF, Gift City, new DFIs, we have tried to accelerate financial and economic growth.”