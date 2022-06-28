Several feared trapped as four-storey building collapses in Mumbai rescue ops underway

A four-storey building collapsed in Naik Nagar of Maharashtra's Mumbai on June 27. Several people are feared to be trapped under the debris while 8 persons have been rescued so far. All the rescued persons are in stable condition. Further rescue operations are underway. Speaking about the incident, Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray said, “All 4 buildings were issued notices, but people continue to live there. Our priority is to rescue everyone...In the morning we'll look into evacuation & demolition of these buildings so that nearby people aren't troubled.” “Whenever BMC issues notices, buildings should be vacated otherwise, such incidents happen, which is unfortunate. It is now important to take action on this,” he added.