Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

Seven year old boy goes missing after falling into uncovered drain in Gurugram

A 7-year-old boy went missing after falling into an uncovered drain in Gadoli village in Gurugram on Aug 07. He was untraceable even after 48 hours of rescue operations. The child has been identified as Nishant of Gadoli village. The locals allege that the mishap took place due to the negligence of concerned officials. Speaking about the rescue operations, NDRF officer Gaurav Patel said, “We have searched almost 14-15 km area. The search operation started around 48 hours ago, but we have not found him, we are trying our best.”

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: Delhi government asks schools to organise 'Prabhat Pheris' between August 11 to 13
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.