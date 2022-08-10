Seven year old boy goes missing after falling into uncovered drain in Gurugram

A 7-year-old boy went missing after falling into an uncovered drain in Gadoli village in Gurugram on Aug 07. He was untraceable even after 48 hours of rescue operations. The child has been identified as Nishant of Gadoli village. The locals allege that the mishap took place due to the negligence of concerned officials. Speaking about the rescue operations, NDRF officer Gaurav Patel said, “We have searched almost 14-15 km area. The search operation started around 48 hours ago, but we have not found him, we are trying our best.”