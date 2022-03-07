Sensex tumbles 1,491 points, Nifty slips below 16K mark amid worsening Russia-Ukraine crisis

The Indian stock markets key indices, Sensex and Nifty, plunged by around three per cent on March 07, to hit the lowest level in eight months, as oil prices soared to the highest level in 14 years and rupee plunged to record low amid worsening Russia-Ukraine crisis.The 30 stock Standard and Poor’s (S&P) BSE Sensex started the day deep in the red at 53,172.51 points and tumbled to a low of 52,367.10 points in the intra-day. The Sensex recouped part of the losses towards the end of the day and closed 1,491.06 points or 2.74 per cent down at 52,842.75 points, the lowest level in eight months. The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange slipped below 16,000 points mark. The Nifty closed 382.20 points or 2.35 per cent down at 15,863.15 points.