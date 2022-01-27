Sensex tumbles 1,052 points as US Fed signals policy rate hike

The Indian equities markets key indices tumbled on Thursday with Sensex losing 1052 points in the morning trade after the US Federal Reserve gave signal on interest rate hike and reaffirmed halting its bond buying programme. The benchmark Sensex was trading at 56,805.17 points at around 11 am, which is 1052.98 points or 1.82 per cent lower from its previous day's close at 57,858.15 points. Earlier the Sensex opened in the red at 57,317.38 points and tumbled to a low of 56,674.51 points in the morning trade.