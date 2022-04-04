Sensex surges over 1150 points as HDFC HDFC Bank announce merger

The Indian equities markets benchmark Sensex surged 1202.71 points on April 04 led by the merger announcement between HDFC Limited and HDFC Bank. The 30 Stock S&P BSE Sensex surged 1202.71 points or 2.03 per cent to 60,479.40 points at 10 am. The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange rose 354.65 points or 2.01 per cent to 18,025.10 points. Meanwhile, shares of HDFC and HDFC rallied 13.57 per cent to Rs 2783.60 at 10 am, while HDFC Bank traded 9.74 per cent higher at Rs 1654.20.