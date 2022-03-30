Sensex surges 740 points on signs of de-escalation in Russia-Ukraine conflict

The Indian equities markets benchmark Sensex surged by 740 points on March 30, amid signs of de-escalation in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex soared 740.34 points or 1.28 per cent to close at 58,683.99 points against its previous day's close at 57,943.65 points. This is the third consecutive day of rally in the Indian equities markets. The Sensex had gained 350.16 points or 0.61 per cent on March 29. The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange surged 172.95 points or 1 per cent to 17,498.25 points against its previous day's close at 17,325.30 points. The stocks markets have rallied across the world on signs of de-escalation in Russia-Ukraine conflict. Russia has said it will pull back troops from Kyiv and other northern areas of Ukraine. Only nine of the 30 scrips that are part of the Sensex closed in the red.