Sensex rises 350 points; HDFC Bharti Airtel surge

The Indian equities markets benchmark Sensex rose 350 points on March 29 led by strong buying support in Bharti Airtel and major private banking and financial stocks. The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex rallied 350.16 points or 0.61 per cent to 57,943.65 points against its previous day's close at 57,593.49 points. The Sensex has rallied for the second consecutive day. The index had gained 231.29 points or 0.40 per cent on March 28. The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange rose 103.30 points or 0.6 per cent to 17,325.30 points against its previous day's close at 17,222 points. There was strong buying support in private banking and financial stocks. Bharti Airtel surged 2.89 per cent to Rs 754.55. UltraTech Cement climbed 2.70 per cent to Rs 6527.25. Sun Pharma closed 1.62 per cent higher at Rs 919.50. Ten of the 30 Sensex scrips closed in the red.