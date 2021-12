Sensex plunges 400 points; IT, pharma stocks slump

The Indian equities markets key indices slumped on December 15 due to heavy selling in IT, pharma and banking stocks. Sensex slumped 400 points and Nifty 50 dropped 80 points. The 30-stock S&P BSE Sensex of the Bombay Stock Exchange opened in the positive at 58,122 points and rose to 58,218.25 points in the early trade. There was heavy selling pressure in IT and pharma stocks.