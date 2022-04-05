Search icon
Sensex opens in red at 209 points; HDFC twins down

Equity indices opened in the red on April 05 with Sensex plunging by 207.99 points and Nifty down by 52.45 points. The 30 Stock S&P BSE Sensex was down by 207.99 points or 0.34 per cent to 60,403.75 points at 9:50 am. The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange plunged 52.45 points or 0.29 per cent to 18,000.95 points. Meanwhile, shares of HDFC plummeted 1.66 per cent to Rs 2634.35 at 9:50 am, while HDFC Bank traded 2.58 per cent higher at Rs 1613.65.

