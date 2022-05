Sensex opens flat; consumer durables, healthcare stocks dip

The Indian stock market’s benchmark Sensex was trading flat at 70.36 points on May 04 dragged by heavy selling pressure in the consumer durables and healthcare stocks. The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex was trading 70.36 points or 0.12 per cent down at 56,905.63 points at 10:02 am. The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange was trading 32.05 points or 0.19 per cent down at 17,037.05 points.