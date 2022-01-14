Sensex, Nifty snap 5-day rally, TCS, Infosys rise

Snapping five days of rally, the Indian equities markets benchmark Sensex and Nifty closed in the red on January 14 due to selling pressure in FMCG and some banking stocks. The 30 stock S&P Sensex of the Bombay Stock Exchange closed at 61,223.03 points, which is 12.27 points or 0.02 per cent down from its previous day's close at 61,235.30 points. The Sensex closed in the red after a volatile session. TCS surged 1.84 per cent to Rs 3969.25. Infosys soared 1.64 per cent to Rs 1928.20.