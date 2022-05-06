Sensex drops 786 points; realty, IT stocks dip

The Indian stock market's benchmark Sensex fell 786.31 points on May 06 dragged by heavy selling pressure in the realty and Information Technology stocks. The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex was trading 786.31 points or 1.41 per cent down at 54,915.92 points at 10:00 am. The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange was trading 247.75 points or 1.49 per cent down at 16,434.90 points. Metal firm APL Apollo was trading 3.95 per cent down at Rs 962.50. The Steel Authority of India slumped 9.51 per cent to Rs 90.80. JSW Steel Limited slipped 2.45 per cent to Rs 690.25. ITC Limited, Mahindra , NTPC Limited, and Bharti Airtel were among the major Sensex gainers.