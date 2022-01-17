Sensex closes 86 points higher in choppy trade, Nifty soars past 18,300 mark

The Indian equities markets benchmark Sensex closed 86 points higher while Nifty 50 soared past 18,300 points mark on January 17. Stocks like Maruti Suzuki, Tata Steel and TCS were offset by heavy selling in HCL Technologies and major private sector banks. The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex of the Bombay Stock Exchange closed at 61,308.91 points, which is 85.88 points or 0.14 per cent higher from its previous session's close at 61,223.03 points. Earlier the Sensex opened marginally down at 61,219.64 points and fell to a low of 61,107.60 points and high of 61,385.48 points in the intra-day. The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange closed at 18,308.10 points, which is 0.29 per cent or 52.35 points higher from its previous session's close at 18,255.75 points.