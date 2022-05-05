Sensational blind murder case of Civil Lines businessman solved by Delhi Police

A senior police official said that Ram Kishore Agarwal, a 77-year-old senior citizen, was brutally murdered in the Civil Lines area of North District. When North District Police received information this regard, immediately senior police officers and investigating officers reached the spot and started the investigation. Hundreds of CCTVs were scanned and after that, the path of the assailant was identified. All the technical information was collected and its metro movement and other movements were detected. After this, the joint team of Delhi Police including Crime Branch, North District Police, Metro Police and many more units has apprehended two juveniles with the combined effort of all.