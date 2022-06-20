Senior Congress leaders Bhupesh Baghel Ashok Gehlot join protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi

Senior Congress leaders including Mallikarjun Kharge, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and other leaders and workers on June 20 staged a sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar, against Agnipath scheme and ED probe against Rahul Gandhi.