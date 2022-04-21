Search icon
Senior Congress leaders arrive at 10 Janpath to meet Sonia Gandhi

Senior Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh, Ambika Soni and P Chidambaram on April 21 arrived at 10 Janpath in Delhi. Leaders will meet the party’s Interim President Sonia Gandhi.

