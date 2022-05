Self-reliant India is our path as well as our resolve: PM Modi at JITO Connect 2022 summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 06 said that self-reliant India is our path as well as our resolve. “Today the country is encouraging talent, trade and technology as much as possible. Today the country is registering dozens of startups every day, creating a unicorn every week. Self-reliant India is our path as well as our resolve,” PM Modi added.