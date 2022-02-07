Self-centred thirst of ‘Samajwadis’ soaked all rivers of development in UP: PM Modi

The self-centred thirst of ‘Samajwadis’ soaked all rivers of development in Uttar Pradesh, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on February 07. PM Modi addressing a rally in Bijnor virtually said, “The water in the river of development in UP was stagnant. It was stagnating among the fake ‘Samajwadis’ and their close ones. These people never had anything to do with the thirst of the development of a common man, the thirst of progress, the thirst of freedom from poverty.” “All they did was to keep quenching their own thirst and that of their close ones. They kept quenching the thirst of their own coffers. This selfish thirst soaks all streams of the river of development,” he added.