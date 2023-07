Seema Haider 2.0: Married Indian woman Anju goes to Pakistan to meet lover, but how did she enter?

Anju, a 34-year-old Indian woman, has travelled to Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province to meet her 29-year-old Pakistani friend, Nasrulla, whom she had befriended on Facebook a few months ago. Watch to know the entire story.

