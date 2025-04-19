Seelampur Murder Case Who is Lady Don Zikra Arrested For Fatal Stabbing Of Teen In Delhi

Delhi Police is investigating the role of a woman, known as 'Lady Don', in connection with the murder of 17-year-old Kunal in northeast Delhi’s Seelampur. The crime occurred on Thursday evening, and CCTV footage has identified two suspects, Sahil and Rehan. Attention has now turned to Zikra, a controversial figure whose presence near the scene and social media posts have raised concerns.