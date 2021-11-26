{"id":"2921313","source":"DNA","title":"Security tightens at Delhi borders as farmers’ protest completes one year","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"Security beefed up at Delhi borders as farmers’ protest completed one year on November 26. A series of events including tractor rally have been planned to mark the completion of a year of the movement. Farmers agitated against three farm laws and began the protest as ‘Dilli Chalo’ last year.","summary":"Security beefed up at Delhi borders as farmers’ protest completed one year on November 26. A series of events including tractor rally have been planned to mark the completion of a year of the movement. Farmers agitated against three farm laws and began the protest as ‘Dilli Chalo’ last year.","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-security-tightens-at-delhi-borders-as-farmers-protest-completes-one-year-2921313","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/11/26/1007117-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"no","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/2611_DNA_ANI_STORY_13.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1637916302","publish_date":"Nov 26, 2021, 02:15 PM IST","modify_date":"Nov 26, 2021, 02:15 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2921313"}