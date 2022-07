Security tightened outside school after student dies by suicide in Kallakurichi, 3 held

Police tightened security outside Sakthi ECR International School in Kallakurichi district of Tamil Nadu where violence broke out after a class 12 student died by suicide on July 17. The violence broke out in Kallakurichi as protesters set ablaze buses and school property demanding justice for the student's death. Three persons have been arrested in this regard.