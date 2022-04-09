Security tightened outside Pakistan National Assembly ahead of no-trust vote

Heavy security deployed outside the Pakistan National Assembly in Islamabad on April 09 for no-confidence vote against PM Imran Khan. Imran Khan's government suffered a setback on April 07, as Pakistan Supreme Court set aside the ruling of the Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri in which he had rejected the no-confidence motion brought by the opposition. The court set aside the dissolution of the Pakistan National Assembly and all the subsequent decisions taken. It gave directions for holding a sitting of the National Assembly "not later than 10:30 am on April 9" for the no-trust vote.