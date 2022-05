Security tightened near Puneshswar Hanuman Temple in Pune ahead of ‘Maha Aarti’ by MNS

Ahead of the ‘Maha Aarti’ announced by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), security has been tightened on May 04 near Puneshswar Hanuman Temple at Kasba Peth area of Pune. Earlier, Maharashtra Police registered a case against Thackeray over his provocative speech at a rally held in Aurangabad on May 01.