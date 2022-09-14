Security tightened in Lucknow in view of Samajwadi Party’s protest against BJP

Security has been tightened in Lucknow city of Uttar Pradesh on September 14 ahead of Samajwadi Party’s protest against Bhartiya Janata Party outside Vidhan Sabha. The protest is planned in view of state's “poor” law and order, rising inflation, unemployment and other issues. “Samajwadi Party (SP) had decided to stage a peaceful sit-in protest outside Vidhaan Sabha today. But government is using police as a means to suppress our voice. Police have been outside my gate since last night,” said MLA from SP, Ravidas Mehrotra. “Today, when media persons are trying to meet with me, the police are trying to forcefully enter my house. We will step out at 10 am, will not be scared of atrocities of police and will fight against govt's barbarity,” he added.