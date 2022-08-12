Security tightened in Jalandhar ahead of Independence Day

Ahead of India’s 75th Independence Day, the security has been tightened in Jalandhar, Punjab on August 12. As part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, the government is also running ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, which will be held from August 13 to 15 to commemorate India's 75th anniversary of Independence. ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ is a campaign under the aegis of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of India's independence.