Security tightened in Delhi to ensure compliance with night curfew

Barricading and checking are underway by Delhi Police on February 08, in parts of Delhi as night curfew continues amid the COVID-19 crisis. The Delhi Police is on strict vigil for the successful implementation of curfew guidelines. In the recently announced COVID relaxations, Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) reduced the duration of night curfew by an hour - 11 pm and 5 am.