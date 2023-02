Security tightened in Bhagalpur ahead of RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat’s visit

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has received threats from ISI, Naxalies and fundamentalists, ahead of his visit to Bhagalpur on February 10, informed the Senior Superintendent of Police Anand Kumar. The police in the district have been alerted by the administration. Adequate security arrangements have been made for Bhagwat's visit.